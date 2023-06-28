Houston Texans: Most receiving yards in one game
The date was November 18, 2012, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. A game that Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub would no doubt remember. Not only did Schaub set the Texans' single-game record for passing yards but the recipient of over half his total was Texans' legend, Andre Johnson.
The Texans were down 34 - 20 with just under 13 minutes remaining in the regulation. The Texans drove the field twice, including the tying touchdown with a minute and 40 seconds. They would get the ball back with a little over a minute remaining, but a missed 47-yard field goal meant the game was headed to overtime. The Texans would finally pull this one out on a 45-yard touchdown reception by Andre Johnson in overtime.
Johnson was targeted a whopping 19 times, catching 14 of them, with one touchdown. That final touchdown reception would give Johnson an astounding 273 yards receiving. This ranks 12th all-time in NFL history for receiving yards in a single game and ironically is one yard more than the Houston Oilers' all-time record.
Before Johson established this record, he already held the all-time mark with 207 yards in 2008, which has been bested five times since. Of the Houston Texans' top ten receiving games, Johnson owns an incredible seven of them. Only DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller made the top ten, with Hopkins in there twice. All three of these guys own the top five.
This is a record that may stand for years but then again, in today's NFL, I would not be shocked if someone challenges Johnson's record. That said, I don't see it happening anytime soon with this current iteration of Texans' football and what looks to be a potentially run-heavy defense.
For the record, Flipper Anderson of the former Los Angeles Rams has the most with a ridiculous 336 yards receiving against the New Orleans Saints in 1989.