Houston Texans: Who is this new center, Michael Deiter
Michael Deiter was a selection of the Miami Dolphins in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he started 15 games, allowed one sack, and only four penalties on the year. He recorded only 23 snaps in the 2020 season and battled through a foot injury throughout the 2021 and 2022 seasons.
Despite having four years in the league, he's only started eight games at center. He was initially drafted as a guard and stuck there for the first two years of his career. In 2021, he finally managed to take over the starting center spot; however, the foot injury continued to be an issue and, he lost his starting spot on the offensive line in 2022, playing primarily on special teams.
Due to the injury and lack of experience at the center spot, Deiter is a bit of an unknown. He was a relatively high draft pick and played well when he was able. Now that the foot injury is fully healed and behind him, he'll have a shot at earning the starting center role and possibly be the answer the Texans need.
Where does Michael Deiter come from
Deiter was a starting offensive lineman for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2015 - 2017, including two seasons opening holes for superstar running back, Jonathan Taylor. Deiter played all over the offensive line during his time at Wisconsin, logging significant snaps at guard, center, and even at left tackle, where he was named first-team all-conference in 2017.
What does Michael Deiter bring to the Houston Texans
Deiter's extensive experience at Wisconsin, blocking in a pro-style rushing attack, could help him stick with the Texans. Also, if he can stay healthy and focus on learning the center position, the Texans could have found a hidden gem.
While Deiter may lack the raw athleticism that could keep him out of the starting role, he offers some experience, versatility, and depth. The Texans likely draft a center out of this draft, which is full of talented centers and other linemen that could transition to the center role, such as Cody Mauch, who played left tackle for North Dakota State but is considered more of a center at the NFL level.