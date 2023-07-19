Houston Texans player makes PFF top 50 list
Pro Football Focus is releasing its top 50 players of ahead of the 2023 season. So far, we know who the players are from 31 - 50 and a Texan made the list.
Pro Football Focus is slowly putting out its top 50 players and so far has released players ranked from 32 - 50. We have one player from the Houston Texans that are on the list at 38. We'll have to wait and see if any others make the top 50 but the options are limited as to who else might be there. Here is what PFF had to say about Tunsil.
"Tunsil had a career year in 2022 as the rest of the Texans struggled. His 91.7 pass-blocking grade ranked first among all tackles, and he surrendered just 17 total pressures in 17 games over the season. Tunsil didn’t have a single bad game of pass protection all season and had six perfect games in that area. "- Pro Football Focus
Laremy Tunsil is a vital member of the Texans offensive line and will be responsible for protecting rookie C.J Stroud's blindside. This will be a huge asset for Stroud in his development, knowing there is someone there he can trust.
Not only is protecting Stroud important but helping the line open up holes in the running game will be huge. A strong run game is a rookie quarterback's best friend and will also help take some of the pressure off the young signal-caller.
The Texans' offensive line will be a focal point in training camp and if they can all come together, the Texans will have something to work with this season. Having the left tackle locked down with Laremy Tunsil will make it easier on everyone else.
Tunsil's forte is certainly his pass-blocking skills. His run blocking leaves a little to be desired, with only a PFF grade of 66.2. Also, he committed 11 penalties a season ago, the seventh most in the league. Tunsil will need to improve in both these areas this season, to further help the Texans be more competitive in 2023.