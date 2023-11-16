Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt isn't a fan of the recent suspension
J.J. Watt isn't a fan of the suspension but his anger is misplaced.
By Chad Porto
Denzel Perryman was suspended for two games by the NFL over repeated shots to the head of opposing players. The Houston Texans linebacker was flagged for his sixth helmet-to-helmet shot of his career, a number the league office decided to suspend the linebacker for. Perryman will miss the next two games, and former Texans defensive legend, J.J. Watt, isn't pleased with the decision.
Watt blasted the decision on Twitter, pointing out that while yes, Perryman has six such penalties in his career, he's also played in eight seasons, across 102 games. Something Watt wanted to point out as a sign that Perryman wasn't constantly taking shots at guys. And the league agreed, to an extent, to reduce his suspension to just two games.
And while we adore Watt, we have to point out that the health of the players has to be a priority, So if Perryman missing a few games can help limit future head injuries, we're on board. Especially if you look at how poorly the NBA has managed their situations.
Draymond Green, who is known for assaulting opponents and teammates alike, got into another scuffle and was only suspended for five games. A laughable amount for a man who's proven time and time again that he has anger issues and a history of impulse control problems.
The NFL needs to do everything it can to limit the type of bad press and publicity that it has a history of attracting, and suspending a player with a known history of such tackles is a good thing. Now, should the NFL be more willing to drop the hammer on other players for even worse behavior?
Of course, we're still surprised Deshaun Watson was ever allowed back in the NFL, or that very little was ever done to Ben Roethlisberger for the accusations made against him. But just because those players didn't get the punishments that many believed they should've been, doesn't mean that Perryman doesn't deserve his.
He's got two games, that's it. Then he can come back and hopefully not put the Texans in any more situations where they're without a key player or where they're getting penalties for play that's detrimental to the team.
We look forward to Perryman's return, as he's been a solid linebacker at times for the team, we'd just like to see the shots to unprotected players be reduced from every so often to never.