Houston Texans: three players who deserve Hall of Fame Recognition
By Brett Hawn
Being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the highest honor an NFL athlete can receive. It represents the pinnacle of a career’s worth of excellence and forever immortalizes an athlete among the greatest to ever suit up in the sport.
Though storied players graced the field from a multitude of different franchises, there are still two that have yet to field a recipient of football’s highest honor. According to Stadium Talk's Dustin Turner, the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers are the two franchises left in the NFL that have yet to feature an enshrined Hall of Famer.
In the case of the Houston Texans, it is important to remember that they are the youngest franchise in the league, playing their first-ever game during the 2002 campaign. Despite having a disadvantage in terms of experience, 21 years is plenty of time to feature a player or multiple players who are worthy of recognition in Canton, Ohio.
When judging an NFL Hall of Famer there are multiple factors that are considered. Longevity, sustained excellence, post-season success, and individual awards and accolades are heavily considered when making the case for enshrinement.
There are also some restrictions. Players and coaches must be retired for at least five years and go through a nomination process before being considered for election per the official website of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
In the Houston Texans organization, there are past players that have fit those criteria and are worthy of consideration for nomination and their place in football’s most prestigious establishment. Here are three players that could make a Hall of Fame case.