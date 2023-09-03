Houston Texans: How Tank Dell’s confidence translates to his work ethic
By Brett Hawn
For former University of Houston wide receiver Tank Dell, there is still plenty to prove about himself. After slipping through the cracks into the hands of the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Dell was not too pleased.
According to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson, the 23-year-old rookie revealed after the NFL draft that he wrote down the names of each receiver selected in front of him. Dell was the ninth receiver off the board.
According to Dell, each and every name serves as fuel to prove himself among the top of his peers. His confidence and eagerness to prove himself is one that leads to his unrelenting work ethic, a trait that has paid dividends for him heading into the 2023 season.
It was also a huge reason for his collegiate success. The 23-year-old had a career to remember with the Cougars, amassing 228 receptions for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns in 35 career games.
Looking at Dell’s first offseason as a professional athlete, it’s hard not to be impressed. Earlier this offseason, first-year Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans emphasized the rookie’s rawness in his route running. What does Dell do? He worked tirelessly throughout camp to improve in this area.
When rookie signal caller C.J Stroud, now the starting quarterback for the Texans, needed reliable targets to establish rapport and chemistry, Dell didn’t sit idly by. He went to work. He established trust with his signal caller. He used that very fuel and desire to improve his own game to quickly gain the respect of his teammates.
Previously on Toro Times, we broke down the possibility that Dell could emerge as a number one wideout for the Texans offense. With a stellar preseason to his name and the thirst for more action, Dell may very well prove to be a guy who commands a large target share sooner rather than later. His play will be one to keep an eye on.