Houston Texans: a moment in history - most consecutive completions
Houston Texans vs Buffalo Bills - November 19, 2006
David Carr was the first draft pick in Houston Texans' history and though he didn't become the franchise quarterback fans hoped for, he had some good moments. Like the game against the Buffalo Bills on November 19, 2006.
The game took place at Reliant Stadium in front of over 70,000 fans and gave hope to what Carr could have been. The yardage total wasn't great, and the game ended in a loss, 24 - 21 but Carr completed a Texans' record, 22 consecutive completions.
It's a record that still stands today and could be difficult to break. New Texans' rookie quarterback, C.J. Stroud is known for his accuracy, so maybe there is a chance he could do it. I'm sure a handful of those 22 completions were of the dump-off variety but still, 22 straight is impressive.
At the time Carr accomplished this feat, he had tied the NFL record with Mark Brunell for consecutive completions in a single game. Today, Carr's 22 completions is one of the longest such streaks in NFL history. The record is now 25, which is owned by four other quarterbacks, Ryan Tannehill, and Marcus Mariota (over two games) and Phillip Rivers and Nick Foles (single game).
Unfortunately, Carr and the Texans met defeat at the hands of the Bills on that day but it showed Texans fans there was something there with Carr and maybe, just maybe, he could be the answer. But that hope was short-lived and ultimately Carr did not work out.
Carr for the game completed 25 passes out of 30 attempts, for a completion percentage of 83.7. He only threw for 223 yards though, with no touchdowns and one interception. Carr targeted eight different receivers in the game, including 11 to Texans' star wide receiver, Andre Johnson. All eight targeted players had at least one reception as well.