Houston Texans game-by-game prediction following bye week
At 3-3, the Houston Texans have a great shot at finishing the season with a winning record
By Randy Gurzi
Week 11 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Back in Houston for Week 11, the Texans welcome Josh Dobbs (unless Kyler Murray is back) and the Arizona Cardinals to town. So far this season, Arizona has been struggling and even if Murray is back, that won’t be enough.
Perhaps they can land a few punches (assuming they don’t trade Marquise Brown who is their only real threat) but the Texans offense should have its way with this defense.
Prediction: Texans 34, Cardinals 21
Record: 5-5
Week 12 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville remains the favorites in the AFC South and they're starting to really click. That means the Texans will have their hands full when they have to host the Jags in Week 12. They get handed a defeat here but at least they still split the series.
Prediction: Jaguars 26, Texans 19
Record: 5-6
Week 13 vs. Denver Broncos
Sean Payton in Denver just isn't working. There are theories that the Broncos are tanking for Caleb Williams. If not, then Payton has some serious issues to figure out. Houston gets back in the win column easily here.
Prediction: Texans 37, Broncos 20
Record: 6-6
Week 14 at New York Jets
Originally, this one looked like a loss. The Jets have a tough defense and Aaron Rodgers was supposed to be under center. With Zach Wilson running the offense, New York isn't able to score enough to knock off the Texans — but it's still very close.
Prediction: Texans 21, Jets 20
Record: 7-6