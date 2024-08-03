3 fringe roster candidates making a name for themselves in Texans camp so far
By Ryan Heckman
One preseason game down, and the Houston Texans continue on in their training camp.
We didn't get a chance to see any of the starters in the Hall of Fame Game Thursday night, but many of the guys battling for jobs took the field instead.
Some of those players come in as undrafted free agents, while others may be journeymen who could have played for other teams, or even in other leagues. Fans know most of the big names; they're making the roster, no problem.
But, what about the players who are fighting for a roster spot and aren't guaranteed to make the team? Some have had some impressive days at practice, so far.
Which lesser-known Texans players have made some noise thus far during training camp?
British Brooks, RB
The Texans' back field is loaded with talent, which is going to make it difficult for anyone not named Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce or Dare Ogunbowale to make the roster. Even Jawhar Jordan, a sixth-round pick this year, is going to have a difficult time if Houston decides to keep just three backs.
But, British Brooks has had some great reps in practice. The running back played his college ball with Drake Maye at North Carolina and comes into the league boasting a big, strong frame. He's not one that's been easy to tackle, that's for sure. Maybe, he gets a shot to stick around on the practice squad and, in case of injury, will have his shot to make an impact.
Malik Fisher, DE
Late in July, the Texans added to their defensive line when they signed former UFL defensive end Malik Fisher, who played for the D.C. Defenders and finished 2nd in the league in sacks last season with 7.0.
The Texans defensive line should be much improved from last year after adding a few key free agents, but don't count Fisher out of the rotation just yet. He's shown a whole lot of speed in camp, thus far, and you can't teach that. If he doesn't make the roster, Fisher's experience in the UFL and his raw traits should get him a spot on the practice squad.
McTelvin Agim, DT
Again sticking with the defensive line, McTelvin Agim has had some excellent reps in practice. According to Texans beat writer and analyst John Harris, Agim "has been a handful throughout camp." He still sits behind Mario Edwards and Khalil Davis on the depth chart, but the 3-year veteran is working hard to earn his keep with the Texans.