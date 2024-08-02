3 Houston Texans' who impressed in the Hall of Fame game
Football is officially back! The Houston Texans opened up their preseason last night against the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame game. A game in which they lost 21-17 in a short three quarters before it was canceled due to rain. Despite the short game, there were many bright spots for Texans fans. Houston got some clarity on many key position battles. And with three more games to go, Houston has plenty of time to name starters.
Houston found success in the passing game, namely when Davis Mills was in the game. Houston was able to drive down the field in long drives and take the air out of Chicago’s defense early and often. They found some success in the run game, with Dare Ogunbowale rushing for 14 yards on three attempts, good enough for a 4.7-yard average.
Now the question is, where do they go from here? Well, they don’t have another game until next Friday when they travel to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers. You can count on more starters playing in that game, however we still may only see them for a couple of drives. The starters who are facing either roster or starting competition will see an increased amount of playing time, though.
In yesterday’s game, they got a better idea of where those battles are at, and even some players who will garner trade interest in the coming weeks as well. We can expect those calls to heat up as preseason continues and more players suffer injuries. Last year, Houston received calls about their backup quarterbacks, Davis Mills and Case Keenum. This time around, you could expect calls there, along with other positions they’re deep at.