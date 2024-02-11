Houston Texans fans believe that defensive back is the biggest need for the team
The Houston Texans fans have spoken and they want defensive backs.
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have a crop of free agents that are hitting the open market this offseason, and the team will have to make the decision on how to retain and who to let go. Then they'll need to use free agency, the NFL Draft, and potentially trades to rebuild and fill out the rest of the roster. Mostly, this is an issue for the defense.
The team is losing out on its best pass-rushing defensive end (Jonathan Greenard), its best linebacker (Blake Cashman), and a couple of high-end corners. The team can't afford to keep them and the host of all the other free agents it's going to have, so hard decisions are going to have to be made.
This doesn't even factor into the needs of the offense, where they'll need to rebuild their running back depth, add to their receiver needs, and hopefully, get two or three new offensive line starters to help rebound from a poor showing on the unit this past season. Not to mention what to do at tight end.
So with all these holes, we decided to ask the fans what positions of need were the most pressing, and overwhelmingly the fans picked defensive back. A smart choice, as the safeties lacked all season long and the team may have just lost arguably their third and fourth-best corners to free agency.
Running back was another major position that fans thought the team needed to focus on in the offseason, with many wanting to go after a high-priced free agent like Saquon Barkley. Many in the comments also selected defensive tackle as well, as that position not only didn't play well this season but will also see the higher-producing players hit free agency.
All in all, what the poll proved is that the Texans have a lot of holes and not an infinite amount of resources to fill all those needs.