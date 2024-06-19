Houston Texans draft picks in 2025, 2026 & beyond: full list
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans have made the most out of their last three years' worth of picks. Maximizing the picks obtained by trading the once-franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns, the Texans have set themselves up for success. The 2022 and 2023 NFL Drafts have been some of the best in franchise history, at least in the short term, and the 2024 class has potential.
From here on out, however, no more extra picks are coming from the Browns in exchange for Watson. Most of the picks the team has are their picks, and even then the team owes a few selections to other teams.
So what does the Houston Texans future look like in the NFL Draft? Let's take a look.
2025 - Still Have
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 7
Traded For and Away
- Acquired the Minnesota Vikings second-round pick in exchange for Texans' first-round pick in 2024
- Traded Bills' 2nd round pick for Stefon Diggs.
- Acquired the Buffalo Bill's fifth-round pick as part of the Stefon Diggs trade.
- Traded either their own fifth-round pick or the Bills' fifth-round pick to move up with the Philadelphia Eagles to draft Cade Stover
- Traded away sixth-round pick for Kendrick Green.
2026 - Still Have
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5 (Own or Bills)
- Round 7
- Round 7 (Rams)
Traded For and Away
- The Eagles acquired one of the Houston Texans' fifth-round picks in exchange for Houston moving up to draft Cade Stover. It's unconfirmed if they traded their pick to move up, or the Bills' fifth-rounder.
- Houston traded their sixth-round pick away to the Los Angeles Rams for Ben Skowronek and a 2026 seventh-round pick.
2027 - Still Have
- Round 1
- Round 2
- Round 3
- Round 4
- Round 5
- Round 6
- Round 7
Traded For and Away
The Houston Texans still have all of their 2027 NFL Draft picks as of press time.