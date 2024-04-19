Best options for Houston Texans' first pick of 2024 NFL Draft
By Ryan Heckman
As we approach the 2024 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans are looking like they'll be a real threat this coming season.
After such a dramatic offseason featuring some big-time additions like Stefon Diggs, Danielle Hunter, Denico Autry, Joe Mixon, among others, the Texans aren't messing around. Last year's first-round trade up with Arizona looks like it paid off in a big way. And, although they won't be picking in the first round this year, Houston will still have their shot at some good players on Day 2.
This roster looks pretty good after all of the moves Houston has made over the course of the offseason, so which direction do they head with that first selection coming in the second round?
Whomever the Texans take at no. 42 overall is going to be more of a luxury pick than anything
These are some of the players to watch for Houston, should they be on the board in Round 2. Regardless of need, the Texans should take the best player available.
Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
Standing just under six feet tall, Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter brings decent size to the position, but he definitely plays even bigger. He's a physical corner who is smart with his hands and can be quite disruptive, especially at the catch point. He's versatile enough to play man or in any type of zone. He doesn't have the takeaway numbers, but over the past two seasons he's come up with 12 pass breakups.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
Lassiter may be gone by pick no. 42, but Missouri corner Ennis Rakestraw Jr. would be another strong candidate for Houston to take. Similarly to Lassiter, Rakestraw isn't going to blow you away with speed but is more of the physical, technical type. He's going to play his man tough and close, making life miserable on opposing wide receivers. He's a willing run defender, too, coming up with 6.0 tackles for loss over the past two years.
Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas
This would go against what most NFL teams are starting to believe about the running back position, but the opportunity to have an embarrassment of riches in the back field might be too much to pass up. Texas running back Jonathan Brooks is widely viewed as the best back in this class, and although Houston went out and got Joe Mixon, Brooks would give them a future starter and take some pressure off the veteran.
Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Some believe Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin will wind up being a late-first rounder, but there's also a world where he goes as late as the back of the second. If Houston wants to continue loading up at the position, Franklin would be an incredible value at no. 42. His long speed is that of a track star and he's a walking, talking big play. Franklin moves the chains, one way or another, and that's valuable. He'd set C.J. Stroud up beyond 2024, should Stefon Diggs move on after one season in Houston.
Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter should wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines, but it wouldn't hurt to have another formidable pass rusher on the come-up. Penn State product Adisa Isaac could come in right away and be the third guy in line, making an impact immediately. Isaac is a smart player and very aware of pre-snap tendencies by opposing offenses, making it easier for him to be as decisive as possible after the snap. He's more of a physical rusher than anything else, but he plays the game wisely.