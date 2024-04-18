Texans trade into first round to land high-impact player in this 2024 mock draft
Houston creates a habit of making first-round noise
By Ryan Heckman
Last year, the Houston Texans shocked the football world when they proceeded to trade back up into the top of the first round immediately after selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud no. 2 overall.
Of course, the Texans came all the way back up to no. 3 and took pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., which turned out to work pretty well considering he's now the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Could the Texans make a trend out of notable first round trades? That's exactly what they opt to do in our latest 2024 mock draft.
The Texans waste no time making another bold first round move in this 2024 NFL mock draft
Houston comes up from their first selection at no. 42, all the way to no. 25 in the first round after trading with Green Bay. They also give up a third rounder this year and a fourth-round pick in 2025, but they make it worth it.
Houston could afford adding another cornerback instead of banking on Jeff Okudah, and that's what they do here when they see Clemson's Nate Wiggins fall. The 6-foot-1 cornerback comes in with some of the best speed in his class, having run a 4.28 at the Combine. But, it's not just pure speed that Wiggins brings.
He is able to move well enough throughout his entire base and hips, where mirroring receivers is not a problem. Wiggins does a great job staying with his man through a variety of moves and routes. He moves smoothly and naturally, making it look like he already knows where his receiver is going to head next at times.
Add in his knack for reading quarterbacks' eyes, and you have a bonafide starting corner on the outside for the Texans. Pairing Wiggins with Stingley and, ultimately Okudah as depth, gives this Texans secondary a phenomenal trio who all specialize in their own strengths.