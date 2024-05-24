Dalton Schultz has the most Texas reaction when asked about 2024 season
By Ryan Heckman
The Houston Texans have proven one thing this offseason, and that is, above all else, they mean business. They are here to compete, not to rest on their laurels after an unexpectedly-successful season in 2023.
Houston's offseason has been marked by several great additions whether we're talking via free agency or the draft, and one of the biggest moves this team made wasn't adding a particular player. In fact, it was the decision to retain tight end Dalton Schultz.
He became one of C.J. Stroud's favorite targets and an integral part of this offense last year and was welcomed back and rewarded with a 3-year, $36 million contract.
Earlier this week after one of the Texans' OTA practices, Schultz was asked about all of the offseason hype and how the team is handling it. One of the things he said was oh, so Texas that you had to laugh:
“It’s great to have a fully loaded clip, metaphorically speaking”
Some may have classified his response as a bit distasteful or controversial, but in all honesty, it was right on point.
The Texans' offense could be one of the best in the league in 2024
Last year, Houston finished the season 12th in yards per game, 13th in points per game and saw Stroud bring home the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.
The Texans were able to keep offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, retain Schultz, trade for Stefon Diggs and added Joe Mixon to the back field as well. All of that, plus you still have a stacked wide receiver room featuring Tank Dell, Nico Collins, the re-signed Noah Brown, as well as Dameon Pierce to back up Mixon.
Asked about the offseason hype Houston has been generating, Schultz had this to say:
“You’re going to get everybody’s best shot. Now the spotlight’s on you — what are you going to do with it?”
As for how the offseason moves impacted Schultz's decision and why he was able to return to Houston? He knew this team was just getting started and has plenty of great years ahead of them.
“This is where I wanted to be. I wanted to be a part of something to turn the team around and build something special for the city of Houston. It was where I wanted to be," Schultz said.