Analyzing Good Morning Football’s latest take on the Houston Texans
By Brett Hawn
The Houston Texans are a young and hungry team. With the additions of rookies C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., the team has emerged as one of the more exciting ones the NFL has to offer. Can that hype translate to the win column?
Good Morning Football panelist and former NFL defensive back Devin McCourty certainly thinks so, predicting a massive season ahead for Houston.
“You go out there and bring in Will Anderson Jr., C.J. Stroud, Tank Dell, and a veteran like Robert Woods to lead the room,” McCourty said. “This is a team that might double their win total. It may be only be six, but to me, that is much more improved.”
When it comes to a matter of improvement, I do agree with McCourty that even if the Texans only accrue six total wins, that should still be looked at as a success. Sure, a wide-open AFC South breeds optimism that the Texans can be the team that emerges on top, but realistically the team still has a long way to go.
The Houston Texans are coming off a miserable 2022 campaign, finishing 3-13-1 en route to the second-worst record in the league. The goal for 2023 should be incremental improvement. For Houston, the allure of immediate competition is one that is tough to resist but by slow and methodical building, they put themselves in a position for long-term success.
I do believe that’s the primary reasoning behind McCourty’s analysis. Add in the fact that the Houston Texans possess one of the easier schedules for the upcoming season and an improvement in the win column is a realistic achievement.
Toro Times writer Ronnie Eastham recently projected the team to accrue eight total victories this season. While I am more on the fence about an 8-9 finish, the combination of young and veteran talent the Texans acquired in the offseason makes this prediction one that can be achieved. It’s all up to how they gel with each other and the new coaching staff.