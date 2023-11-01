C.J Stroud, Dameon Pierce & Steven Nelson are vital in Houston Texans vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Match-Up
Houston Texans Mission #1: C.J Stroud must find the endzone
Inconsistencies on offense cost the Texans last Sunday. Ejiro Evero's defense played well against a developing rookie quarterback. They limited big plays and forced receivers to earn yards after the catch. Fans witnessed C.J. Stroud struggle on the field for the first time this season. He took accountability in a post-game press conference and is ready for this week's challenge.
Last weekend's scoring drought was the first of the campaign. Bobby Slowik's rookie quarterback is developing faster than expected. It's given his offense confidence as they approach the midseason mark. This season, Stroud ranks 13th in passing yards (1,800) and ties with Lamar Jackson and Geno Smith in touchdown passes (9). His performance against the winless Panthers was not enough to earn a victory. The first-round pick completed 66 percent of his passes and averaged 5.8 yards per attempt. He failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time in his career. Stroud must find the endzone against a mid-tier secondary (65.9).
Defeating the Buccaneers will help the Texans later down the line. It's a step in the right direction for a franchise with post-season aspirations. DeMeco Ryans and his staff must work diligently on Sunday's game plan. Fans expect we win in Week 9, not a repeat of last weekend.
All statistics courtesy of www.pff.com