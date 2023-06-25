Houston Texans: Top-5 all-time passing yards leaders in franchise history
There isn't much to say about Deshaun Watson that most fans don't already know. He was a top pick of the Houston Texans and has all the talent in the world to be one of the league's best quarterbacks; however, off-the-field issues have completely derailed what appeared to be a very promising career. That's not to say he can't get back on track, but so far, he hasn't looked good.
To some Deshaun Watson is the best quarterback in Texans history, while others may disagree. My personal opinion is yes, he’s the best quarterback to suit up for the Texans but his career was cut short in Houston, and was eventually traded to the Cleveland Browns. But we all already know that story all too well.
Watson played four seasons with the Texans, playing in 60 games while starting 59 of those. He has two seasons of over 4,000 yards, in 2018 and 2020. In his three full seasons as a starter for Houston, he never threw for fewer than 3,800 yards and averaged 269.2 yards per game, tops among all quarterbacks in Texans’ history.
Watson’s 14,539 passing yards are second all-time in Texans history, which he did with just 53 starts. His final season in Houston was his best too. He threw for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions while adding another 444 yards on the ground and three more touchdowns.