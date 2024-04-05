Texans 7-Round Mock Draft after Stefon Diggs trade loads Houston up even more
The Texans aren't done, yet.
By Ryan Heckman
What a week it's been for the Houston Texans. Who knew this organization could not only pull off a blockbuster trade for one of the league's top wide receivers, but make it look like a complete fleece job?
Stefon Diggs is a Texan, and all it cost Houston was a second-round pick ... next year.
So, after the Diggs trade, what's next for the Texans? Now, we can truly shift focus to the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Texans' first pick will come in the second round, but to kick off our latest mock draft, Houston proves it's not done wheeling and dealing.
The Texans trade up in this 2024 NFL mock draft
The beautiful thing about the way Houston has built its roster is the fact that they can afford to be a bit flexible. There is no glaring weakness, at least right now. There are spots that could be upgraded, but not necessarily a position that is going to be a detriment.
The Texans see a good value when the Chargers are on the clock and strike a deal to move up five spots, sending Los Angeles a fifth rounder next year in the process.
At no. 37 overall, the Texans grab Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter, who will immediately come in and compete with guys like Jeff Okudah and C.J. Henderson to start opposite Derek Stingley Jr. While Okudah is currently slotted in to start, lots can happen over the summer months.
Okudah's draft pedigree precedes him, of course. But, it hasn't been all smooth sailing thus far. That's why Lassiter makes a lot of sense, here. The 5-foot-11 corner comes in with a style that features a ton of energy. He's quick to react and is decisive in cutting receivers' routes short.
Maybe the best thing you can say about Lassiter is the fact that he's built for the NFL. He has that alpha mentality. He's not going to back down at the point of catch. In fact, he makes life difficult on receivers. He does the same for running backs, too. Lassiter is physical and strong against the run and gets in the grill of his man in coverage. This guy is a player, and well-worth trading up a few spots to select.