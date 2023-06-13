Houston Texans: 6 players to watch at mini-camp
C.J. Stroud - Quarterback
C.J. Stroud, drafted number two overall, marks the beginning of a new era in Texans' football, along with first-time head coach, DeMeco Ryans. The future is certainly brighter these days than in years past. How good will Stroud be though and does he have a solid team to support him during his rookie year?
These are questions that we can begin to get some answers during mini-camp but all eyes will undoubtedly be on Stroud. How quickly can he develop chemistry with those around him, Robert Woods, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, and Dalton Schultz? These four players will be instrumental in Strouds’ development.
So far, all the news has been great and he looks comfortable. He appears ready to step into the starting role but there is still a long way to go for the young man but the arrow is certainly pointing up.
If the Texans are going to turn the corner and begin an upward trend, it starts with Stroud. He has to be the right guy for the Texans and while I hope he is, no one on the planet, Stroud included, knows how this thing is going to turn out. We will all begin to get a better idea of that answer very soon.