Houston Texans 53-man roster prediction
We're approaching another season of Houston Texans football, but before that comes training camp and preseason. The Texans are into their second week of training camp and are inching closer to their preseason opener against the Chicago Bears this week. Everywhere you look, people have said this is the deepest roster the Texans have ever had. That comes with big-time battles, but especially on offense.
However the Texans roster shapes out week 1, and their practice squad will be deep and loaded with talent. Some players you may have penciled in to make the roster this spring may now be looking to just make the practice squad. Let’s take a look at the potential Texans 53-man roster.
QB: CJ Stroud, Davis Mills (cut/trade Case Keenum, cut Tim Boyle)
RB: Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Cam Akers, Dare Ogunbowale (cut Jawhar Jordan, JJ Taylor, British Brooks)
WR: Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell, Nico Collins, Ben Skowronek, John Metchie III, Noah Brown, Xavier Hutchinson (cut Robert Woods, Steven Sims, Jadon Janke, Quintez Cephus, Johnny Johnson III)
TE: Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, Brevin Jordan, Teagan Quitoriano (cut Dalton Keene)
OT: Laremy Tunsil, Blake Fisher, Tytus Howard, David Sharpe (cut Kilian Zierer, Charlie Heck)
OG: Kenyon Green, Shaq Mason, Kendrick Green (cut Dieter Eiselen, Nick Broeker, Jaylon Thomas)
OC: Juice Scruggs, Jarrett Patterson (cut Chris Reed)
DE: Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Jerry Hughes, Derek Barnett (cut Solomon Byrd, Dylan Horton, Ali Gaye, Malik Fisher)
DT: Foley Fatukasi, Tim Settle, Mario Edwards Jr, Khalil Davis (cut McTelvin Agim, Kurt Hinish, Marcus Harris) Denico Autry suspended
LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Azeez Al-Shaiir, Christian Harris, Neville Hewitt, Del’Shawn Phillips, Jake Hansen (cut Jacob Phillips, Jamal Hill, Tarique Barnes, Max Tooley)
CB: Kamari Lassiter, Derek Stingley, Desmond King, CJ Henderson, Jeff Okudah, Myles Bryant (cut Mike Ford, D’Angelo Ross, Kris Boyd, Troy Pride Jr)
Safety: Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward, Calen Bullock, Eric Murray (cut MJ Stewart, Lonnie Johnson Jr, Brandon Hill)
Kicker: Ka’imi Fairbairn
Punter: Tommy Townsend
LS: Jon Weeks