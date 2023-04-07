Houston Texans: 5 keys to a successful first season under DeMeco Ryans
The Texans have the second pick in the NFL Draft and most assume they’ll go with one of the top quarterbacks in this draft, despite some rumors they could go with either edge rusher, Tyree Wilson or Will Anderson Jr.
One direction they could go is edge with the second pick, then trade up from 12 and still get one of the top quarterbacks in this draft. Either way, they have to find their franchise quarterback.
The team doesn’t necessarily have to win ten games for this season to be considered successful. No one is expecting this team to make the playoffs but what you’re looking for is a quarterback to get better as the season goes on.
Does the starting quarterback look overwhelmed and confused? Does he show poise and confidence? Is he a leader, does the team rally around him and fight for him? These are questions that can be answered as the season progresses and if the organization can say yes to these, they just might have their guy.
Let’s remember, some of the best in the league weren’t exactly ripping defenses their rookie year, so don’t put any unnecessary pressure on a young rookie signal caller in year one.