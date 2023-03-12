Houston Texans Mock Draft: 7-Round Mock Draft After the Combine
The NFL offseason is in full swing, and we are less than a week away from the start of free agency. Shortly after, the NFL draft will commence and the first picks of the DeMeco Ryans era in Houston will be made. After an exciting combine showing, we drop an updated seven-round mock draft for the Texans.
Round One:
Pick No: 2 - C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Ohio State
Prior to the combine, the argument was whether C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young will be the first quarterback off the board. After the combine, it seems realistic that the top four quarterbacks will be off the board within the first ten picks. While Anthony Richardson lit it up at the combine, Stroud's throwing session was excellent. With Young not participating, he set himself apart as the top quarterback in the draft.
Some feel that the Texans could go with a defensive stud like Will Anderson Jr. and still have a shot at a quarterback at No. 12. I don't see that happening, not with Carolina, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Indianapolis, and Seattle picking in the top ten. If they want a quarterback, it will be at No. 2, and right now Stroud is the best of the field.
Pick No: 12 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver, Ohio State
Smith-Njigba is the best receiver in the class and showed no rust at the combine after missing most of this past season due to injury. Keeping with the recent (and successful) trend of teams getting their quarterback's top target from college, the Texans get their new number-one wideout.