Houston Texans: 5 keys to a successful 2023 season
The Houston Texans will be a top-ten rushing team
As previously mentioned, leaning on the run game will be big for the Texans and rookie C.J. Stroud, assuming he starts.
Dameon Pierce became one of the top backs in the league and will be a huge asset for the Texans’ run game. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry, totaling 939 yards, and chipped in 30 receptions on 39 targets in 13 games played.
Adding Devin Singletary to the mix is a great option to spell Pierce too, giving the Texans a solid one-two punch in the backfield. Singletary comes over from the Buffalo Bills, where he averaged 4.7 yards per carry in his career. He’s also shown an ability in the passing game as well, with 145 career receptions, and has a combined 20 touchdowns since coming into the NFL.
The Texans as a team averaged a paltry 3.7 yards per rush attempt in 2022. Only the Bucs were worse in both yards per carry and total rush yards. They managed only 1,476 total yards on the ground. These numbers must improve to help out the quarterback and go toward a successful season. Upgrading the offensive line with Mason and adding a solid back in Singletary should pay dividends for this offense.