Houston Texans: 3 Trades Nick Caserio should attempt to make before NFL Trade Deadline
• The Houston Texans are 3-3 heading into their BYE
• They're behind the Jaguars in the AFC South
• They can challenge them by making any of these 3 trades
The Houston Texans were expected to have growing pains in head coach DeMeco Ryans' first year at the helm. And they certainly have, but they've also taken several steps in the right direction. Heading into their BYE, the Texans are 3-3 and in second place in the AFC South.
Houston already showed they can go toe-to-toe with the Jacksonville Jaguars when they beat them in Week 3. However, their roster could use a few upgrades if they want to beat them for the top spot in the division. These three trades could most definitely help.
Houston Texans NFL Trade Deadline Target #3: Michael Onwenu, OG
General manager Nick Caserio bolstered several position groups in the offseason but there's still work left to be done. One group that could use a boost is the interior offensive line. Sophomore Kenyon Green was shut down for the season with a shoulder injury. His eventual replacement, Kendrick Green (no relationship), hurt his meniscus in Week 4 and is also out for the year.
Tytus Howard has lined up at left guard but he's better suited for a reserve role. This is why the Texans should give the New England Patriots a call and inquire about Michael Onwenu. For starters, the Pats are 1-5 and a long shot to contend for a playoff seed. Bill Belichick is seemingly in the hot seat and will attempt to right the ship, so he might not be inclined to sell before the trade deadline.
That said, moving on from Onwenu wouldn't move the needle much, so the Texans could get a deal done. Onwenu, a sixth-round selection in 2020, has played in 53 games with 45 in Foxborough. He's missed a couple games with an ankle injury in 2023 but he could be back soon.
The former Michigan Wolverine hasn't allowed a sack this season and has generally received good Pro Football Focus grades in both pass protection and the running game. On top of that, he can line up at tackle or either guard spot. That kind of flexibility would be huge for Houston.
Onwenu is in a contract year, so he would be either a one-year rental or secure an extension if he solidified the left guard position.