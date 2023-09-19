Texans vs. Jaguars prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 3
The Texans could be in line to cover as massive underdogs in Week 3.
The new era of Houston Texans football has got off to a disappointing 0-2 start, but there has been some bright spots to hold on to.
In Week 3, they'll play in their second AFC South matchup of the season when they head to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars.
Now, let's dive into the odds and my prediction for the game.
Texans vs. Jaguars odds, spread, and total
Texans vs. Jaguars betting trends
- Texans are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. Jaguars
- Texans are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games vs. Jaguars
- The UNDER is 8-4 in the Texans' last 12 games against AFC South opponents
- Jaguars are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 5-2 in the Jaguars' last seven games
Texans vs. Jaguars injury reports
Houston Texans injury report
- Laremy Tunsil - OT - Questionable
- Jimmie Ward - S - Questionable
- Jalen Pitre - S - Questionable
- Neville Hewitt - LB - Questionable
- Tavierre Thomas - CB - Questionable
Jacksonville Jaguars injury report
- Antonio Johnson - S - Questionable
- Zay Jones - WR - Questionable
- Josh Allen - LB - Questionable
- Travis Etienne - RB - Questionable
Texans vs. Jaguars how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 24
- Game Time: 1:00p.m. EST
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Houston Texans Record: 0-2
- Jacksonville Jaguars Record: 1-1
Texans vs. Jaguars key players to watch
Houston Texans
CJ Stroud: CJ Stroud is still looking for his first win, but he has played well in his first two starts. He's averaging 313 passing yards per game with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Those are some solid numbers and something for the Texans to build off of moving forward.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Travis Etienne: The Jaguars offense has sputtered to start the season and part of the problem has been Travis Etienne. He has averaged a measly 3.9 yards per carry through the first two games, which leaves a portion of their offensive success on the shoulders of their passing game. For the Jaguars offense to wake up, they need Etienne to start producing.
Texans vs. Jaguars prediction and pick
Will the Jaguars win? It's likely. Will they cover a 9.5-point spread? That's a completely different question.
I don't have faith in the Jaguars offense to score enough points to win this game by double-digits. They gained just 4.2 yards per play against the Chiefs in what was a rough performance overall.
Meanwhile, I like what I've seen from CJ Stroud. He threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns last week and Nico Collins and Robert Woods are proving to be legitimate weapons out wide.
I'll take the 9.5 points with the Texans in this AFC South showdown.
