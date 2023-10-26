Houston Texans: 3 Predictions for C.J Stroud vs. Bryce Young Week 8 Showdown
Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers Prediction #1: Nico Collins and Tank Dell will help C.J Stroud in passing game
A concussion against the Atlanta Falcons sidelined one of Houston's rising receivers. Tank Dell entered the league's concussion protocol after Week 4. He was limited in practice and sat out against the 20-13 victory against the Saints. Dell returned to practice this week and is looking forward to playing on Sunday. It's been weeks since he last took the field, but the rookie expects to have a big role in the offense. Before his injury, Tank impressed fans with his big play ability. This season, he averages 17.1 yards per reception and has earned 324 receiving yards. His two touchdown receptions are noteworthy heading into Week 8. C.J. Stroud will incorporate his down-field threat against a wounded secondary this weekend.
Defending Tank Dell is not the only challenge for Ejiro's defense this weekend. Bobby Slowik's offense is becoming a force midway through the season. They rank eleventh (72.9) in grading heading into the new week. Nico Collins is an X-factor who is taking the group to a new level. He's developed chemistry with his quarterback and it shows on the field. The third-year wide receiver ranks tenth in receiving yards (547) and ties twelfth in touchdown receptions (3). His playmaking abilities keep Slowik's offense on pace. Collins averages 18.9 yards per reception and will take advantage of a lackluster Panthers secondary (59.2).
A battle between two first-round draft picks will excite fans on NFL Sunday afternoon. C. Stroud and Bryce Young are the future of their franchises and must find ways to help their team succeed. The winner from Sunday's will earn respect throughout the league. He will show who the best quarterback in the 2023 draft class is after he leads his team to a Week 8 victory.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com.