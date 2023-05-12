The Houston Texans' top 3 most underrated players
By Marc Ray
Steven Nelson / Cornerback
Steven Nelson, a 30-year-old NFL veteran, is a solid starter with significant playoff experience, which includes post-season stints with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. In the 15 games he played last season, Nelson generated seven pass deflections, two turnovers, and 52 total tackles, the second-most by a Texans cornerback behind Desmond King II.
Like Maliek Collins, Nelson’s multiple years of postseason experience make him a significant veteran for the Texans. With a secondary that includes young talents like Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre, Nelson can help them better understand the game by providing leadership and guidance.
Nelson, a former third-round pick out of Oregon State, showcases physicality, speed, and ability to make plays on the ball, which makes him an asset in the secondary. Nelson is expected to contribute and lead a defense with a new coordinator in Matt Burke.
With teams in the AFC like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals, the Texans need a secondary that can disrupt elite quarterbacks while limiting big plays down the field. Last season, the Texans' defense ranked tenth in passing yards allowed per game (209.3).
The Texans are poised to stop the run, pressure the quarterback and shut down receivers in the passing game this upcoming season.