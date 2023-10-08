Houston Texans: 3 key takeaways from Week 5 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons
By Brett Hawn
One week after the rushing attack wakes up, it is nowhere to be found.
The Houston Texans have gotten little production out of their run game. Sophomore rusher Dameon Pierce changed that narrative last week in a productive 80+ yard effort. That production could not be replicated for a second consecutive week.
Pierce led the way for the Texans again in that department but did not put together an impressive performance. The 23-year-old finished the day with 20 carries for 66 yards, an average of 3.3 yards per carry.
Beyond Pierce, there weren’t any significant contributions, with C.J. Stroud’s two-yard rush being the only other source of rushing production on the afternoon. That simply isn’t enough.
64 yards on the ground as a team simply won’t get the job done. Sure Stroud has been impressive and has put the team in a consistent position to win, but even he is going to need help from the run game at some point in the near future.
Dameon Pierce and backfield mate Devin Singletary were signed to man an improved backfield. It is long overdue to put up some respectable production.