Houston Texans: 3 key takeaways from Week 5 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons
By Brett Hawn
Stroud shows resilience in the face of adversity and continues his historic pace.
As mentioned in the prior page, C.J. Stroud fought like a madman to extend the Texans' two-game winning streak. It wasn’t enough but the rookie showed in that moment that he was far ahead of the curve in terms of development.
For starters, Stroud completed yet another contest without an interception, breaking a rookie record set by Dak Prescott in his 2016 rookie campaign. Stroud needed 25 passing attempts to beat it, and did so handily.
The rookie signal-caller amassed 35 passing attempts on the day, completing 20 of them for 249 yards and a touchdown. His efforts were a huge reason why the Texans remained in this contest up until the final whistle.
Stroud has been consistently defying expectations week in and week out. The Texans got a good one with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.