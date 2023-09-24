Houston Texans: 3 Key Observations from triumphant victory
By Brett Hawn
3 of 3
We found the defense!
When it came to the defense of the Houston Texans, many were on the fence against their AFC South foes. Can this defense contain Trevor Lawrence? Will they be able to neutralize the run? How will the secondary fare without Derek Stingley Jr.?
For at least one week, all of those questions have resoundingly positive answers. Houston was able to negate any progress that the Jaguars attempted to make, forcing two key turnovers and allowing less than 300 yards of total offense.
Considering how the first two weeks went, this performance is a huge step in the right direction, especially against a team that is heavily favored to take home the AFC South crown.
Time to see how they will fare going forward.