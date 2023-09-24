Houston Texans: 3 Key Observations from triumphant victory
By Brett Hawn
2 of 3
Tank Dell Excels
For all of the credit we give C.J. Stroud for a complete performance, how about rookie wide receiver Tank Dell? The 23-year-old paced the Texans wide receiver room in dominant fashion.
Dell led all receivers in targets (7), receptions (5), and yards by a wide margin (145 yards). The two recipients of Stroud's touchdown passes were the rookie and tight end Brevin Jordan.
Dell was a force to be reckoned with for the Texans and routinely gave Jacksonville secondary fits with his speed and athleticism.
Could this be a sign of big things to come? For Dell, this performance certainly warrants more targets in the Texans offense. He’s an exciting player to watch and will continue to grow alongside his fellow rookie signal caller.