Dolphins vs. Texans prediction and odds for NFL preseason Week 2 (Ride the hype train)
Can the Houston Texans win another preseason game in Week 2?
The Houston Texans looked impressive in the first week of the preseason, taking down the New England Patriots by a final score of 20-9.
Now, they get to host a Miami Dolphins team that failed to score a single touchdown in their opener against the Atlanta Falcons, losing by a score of 19-3.
Just because it's preseason, doesn't mean we're not going to bet on it. Let's take a look at the odds for the game and then I'll break down my best bet.
Dolphins vs. Texans odds, spread, and total
Dolphins vs. Texans prediction and pick
We just need to look at the results from each of their first two preseason games to know which way to bet on this one. Tua Tagovailoa is still out for the Dolphins, which is understandable based on his concussion issues from last season.
If there's one thing that people can point to as being a glaring issue with the Dolphins is their lack of depth. If all of their starters are in, they're one of the best teams in the NFL, but they have very little talent when it comes to second and third stringers. That was evident when they struggled in a big way against the Falcons.
Meanwhile, the Texans have all three quarterbacks who are more than comptent to move the ball. We didn't see much of CJ Stroud, but Case Keenum and Davis Mills both looked impressive against the Patriots.
It was also a strong showing from DeMeco Ryans in his preseason debut. I'm going to ride the the hype train and take the Texans to win and cover again in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
