Houston Texans: 3 important takeaways from Week 2 loss.
By Brett Hawn
Where is the offensive line?
For all the talk about C.J. Stroud’s prominence in this contest, it did not come without its fair share of challenges. The Houston Texans' offensive line was once again at the forefront of their demise, allowing six sacks on their rookie signal-caller.
Additionally, the run blocking has been absolutely porous through two weeks. As a team, the Texans finished with 52 rushing yards, with running backs Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary again averaging less than four yards a carry.
While a certain degree of blame can be shifted towards the backs, the rushing attack will only go as far as the offensive line takes them. The Texans' offensive line failed to create holes in the defense for their rushers to exploit, leading to quick stuffs behind the line of scrimmage.
Simply put, for the Texans to have a chance at victory, they need their offensive line to perform up to par. That has not been the case thus far.