Five outrageous takes on the Houston Texans Week 2 battle
The Houston Texans take on a familiar foe this weekend when they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. In my recent week-by-week projection article, I chose the Texans to win this game. After last weekend's Week One games, I am a little less confident in that prediction.
But I'm going to stand by my original pick because even though the Texans lost, I felt like they played well, especially in the first half. Maybe the Ravens aren't quite there yet as an offensive unit and that may have played into how the game played out. But I like Houston's defense a lot and they should only get better as the season continues.
As always, the outcome will come down to the offensive line. If the line had played better last week, I think the Texans might have had a solid chance to pull out a victory. The Colts don't have as good a defense as the Ravens, so Houston will be in this game throughout.
I'll admit that Anthony Richardson played much better in his NFL debut than I expected too. The Texans will have their hands full with him, particularly with his mobility. This will be a fun game to watch as these two rookie signal callers go at it and I'm looking forward to seeing how things play out. So, with that, let's get into my five outrageous takes on the Texans Week Two matchup.