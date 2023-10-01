Houston Texans: 3 important takeaways from a thrilling Week 4 performance
By Brett Hawn
Signs of improvement from Dameon Pierce?
One of the primary issues surrounding the Houston Texans' offense has been the absence of the run game. A large part of that was due to the slow start of young tailback Dameon Pierce.
When was he going to put it all together? There’s got to be a rebound on the horizon right? Against Pittsburgh, Pierce appeared to be back on track.
The sophomore rusher eclipsed season highs against a stingy Steelers defensive front. The efficiency still wasn’t where most wanted it to be, averaging 3.4 yards per carry, but Pierce was able to muster 84 yards on the ground.
In a game where Stroud was not the most accurate, Pierce and the Texans' rushing attack helped ease the flow of the offense. The team’s 139 total rushing yards is the highest mark for the 2023-2024 season.
With a rookie signal caller who is continuing to outperform expectations, having the rushing attack in peak form can do wonders for this Texans offense. Dameon Pierce is at the forefront of that and made positive strides against a tough defense.