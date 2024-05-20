Houston Texans 2024 Schedule Breakdown
By Cody Taylor
Week 7: At Green Bay Packers
October 20th, Noon CST, CBS
Overall Series: Green Bay Packers 4 wins, Houston Texans 1 win, 0 draws
Last Matchup: Packers won 35-20, October 25th, 2020
Our 3rd NFC North matchup is against a Green Bay Packers team fresh off an NFC divisional round matchup where they pushed the NFC champion San Fransisco 49ers to the edge. A second year removed from the Aaron Rodgers era, Jordan Love will be looking to improve upon his stellar end-of-the-season performance. While the eyes will be on stopping the Packers' offensive firepower, their defense was top-10 last season and will also be looking to slow us down.
CJ Stroud vs Jordan Love will be a fun storyline to follow as both are young stars in their respective conferences and are looking to take their teams on a deeper playoff run. We have been treated to really good matchups early in our season and week 7 will be the same. If this game proves to be like 3 of the 5 matchups between the two teams, we will be in for a close game with a lot of fireworks.
Projection: Texans win 35-32