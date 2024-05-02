Houston Texans 2024 positional breakdown: Quarterback
They've done a great job not only at finding their Quarterback for the next 20 years, but finding quality backups to give them some insurance.
The Hoston Texans starting Quarterback position is solidified. Nobody's taking the job from CJ Stroud, and the Texans aren't bringing in anybody to compete. But what about behind Stroud? They currently have Case Keenum and Davis Mills serving as Stroud's backups, and just recently signed Tim Boyle this off-season. Both Keenum and Mills are in contract years and were subject to trade talks last summer. Both of those Quarterbacks likely don't see another contract in Houston, so adding a backup is a must for Houston between now and next off-season. If Houston wants to move one of them, it most likely happens in training camp after somebody goes down with an injury.
The Texans need to think about how they're going to build their roster when they give Stroud a massive extension. They won't be able to afford a backup on the expensive side, which is why I figured they would take a late-round cost-controlled Quarterback this year. Once the draft concluded and they didn't draft one, it's safe to assume they'll at least keep Mills, who has a $3.4M cap hit, according to Spotrac, is likely the Quarterback they would keep.
On the other hand, Mills may have the most trade value out of the two. In last season's Tennessee Titans game where Case Keenum, the QB3, got the start over Davis Mills, the QB2 all season, may have been telling about where things stand between the two sides. Mills likely doesn't garner more than a Day 3 pick in any hypothetical trade, but if they want to move him, they'll be happy to give him the fresh start he's looking for.
Stroud became a Pro Bowler and Offensive Rookie of the Year winner last season, and then the Texans continued to add weapons around him. If he continues to improve, and the Texans see production from some of their young players like Cade Stover, Dameon Pierce, and John Metchie, the offense will be top three in the league. They clearly trust these young players, specifically Pierce, or his replacement would be in the building by now. Same as Metchie, who technically just finished his rookie year. He has plenty of room to grow, and with their starters already in place, he has time to grow into the wide receiver both sides want him to be.
Position grade: A
