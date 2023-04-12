Houston Texans: 2 wide receivers they could select with the 12th pick of the NFL Draft
Quentin Johnston - WR - TCU
Quentin Johnston is widely considered the best wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft. He has excellent height at 6’3″ and weighs 208 pounds. At the combine, he ran a 40-time of 4.40 as well.
Johnston has all the physical skills and athleticism needed to be a great wide receiver; however, he has shown a propensity for dropping passes and scouts would have liked to have seen more production from him as well.
Additionally, he didn’t run an extensive route tree while at TCU and this is something he’ll need to show he can expand on. Still, with the physical traits, he will possibly be a top-10 selection but could also fall, given the limited production.
Over his final two seasons at TCU, Johnston produced just 86 receptions for 1,505 yards and 11 touchdowns; however, despite the numbers for 2022, he was still a Fred Biletnikoff Award finalist, which goes to the FBS’s top wide receiver in the nation.
For the Texans, adding Johnston to the mix alongside Robert Woods could be a solid duo, giving whoever the Texans' 2023 starting quarterback is, some weapons to work with.