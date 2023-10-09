Grading the Houston Texans offense against the Atlanta Falcons
By Brett Hawn
Heading into this contest, quarterback C.J. Stroud was well on his way to a rookie record. Needing only 25 passing attempts without an interception to eclipse Dak Prescott’s 2016 mark, Stroud did so, emerging as the rookie quarterback with the most passing attempts without an interception to start his NFL career.
How did that impact the game itself? The rookie signal-caller was once again at the forefront of the Texans' offensive effort against the Falcons. For the game, Stroud completed 20 of his 35 passing attempts for 249 yards and a touchdown, a late-game strike to tight end Dalton Schultz to put the Texans in front during the final stretch of the fourth quarter.
Though those late-game heroics were not enough to secure the victory, it was evident through Stroud’s resiliency and efforts that the Texans passing attack was once again the team’s strength. Schultz and rookie wideout Tank Dell were the primary beneficiaries, though the latter was forced out of the game early after sustaining a concussion.
The run game on the other hand was a different story. Houston’s rushing attack has been its kryptonite this season, and their Week 5 efforts offered no hope of a resolution. Sophomore running back Dameon Pierce paced the backfield in touches yet again, but did little with those opportunities.
Beyond Pierce, no other rusher stepped up to the plate. C.J. Stroud turned in two yards on his one carry, but other than that there was nothing else to note.
On another note, you definitely would have wanted to see more conversions in the red zone if you were the Houston Texans. One touchdown on the afternoon is not the ideal outcome in what was considered a very winnable contest.
Overall though the Texans put up a respectable effort offensively. C.J. Stroud is a special player but needs a little bit more help from his rushing attack.
Grade: B