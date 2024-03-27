Four NFL Draft prospects the Texans could take in Round 2
The future is looking bright for the Texans, and Nick Caserio is building a team that can win long-term.
Pick 42
WR Roman Wilson
Wilson had an elite 2023 campaign that helped lead the Michigan Wolverines to a National Championship. He caught 48 receptions for 789 yards and 12 TDs, while also being named All-Big Ten Second-Team. Wilson helped his draft stock at the combine, running a 4.39 40 yard dash, where he figures now to be an early day two draft pick. Wilson's speed and athleticism will fit perfectly into the Houston offense, and CJ Stroud will find out early how much of a receiving threat Wilson is in the right scheme. We as fans got a small glimpse of what Roman can be when he's a big part of an offense, which is an elite WR2 that will complement a teams first option quite well.
LB Edgerrin Cooper
Cooper is a top 30 visit of the Texans and a real option with their first second-round pick. His elite speed makes him the best LB in this draft class, and somebody that multiple teams view highly in round two. LB became a big need early in this draft after free agency wrapped up, and Demeco should quickly fill that need come April. Demeco Ryans and DC Matt Burke will have fun running different formations with Edgerrin, and he should be a huge part of their defense come next fall.