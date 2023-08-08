Four Houston Texans players who raised their stock in training camp
By Brett Hawn
Tank Dell
Continuing with the theme of offensive skill players, 2023 third-round pick Tank Dell has turned some heads so far this offseason with his play. Like Collins, Dell possesses elite speed and has already shown the ability to make sharp cuts on his routes and create separation.
Dell was a force to be reckoned with at the University of Houston, amassing 32 receiving touchdowns in 35 games, with 17 of those coming last season in only 13 games played. This is not to say that this success in the red zone will immediately translate to the NFL level, but he is a threat to make big plays.
Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans made clear to local media that one of Dell’s primary focuses in training camp thus far is the continued improvement in his route running ability. From the little that we have seen thus far, Dell has flashed technique and change of speeds that can cause problems for NFL defenses in all phases of the passing game.
While Dell is very much still a work in progress, the early signs have been encouraging and he has done a great deal to improve his stock with the pre-season right around the corner.