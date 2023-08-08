Four Houston Texans players who raised their stock in training camp
By Brett Hawn
Nico Collins
Moving over to the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver Nico Collins has arguably been the most impressive skill position player through the first week of camp. The 24-year-old’s elite speed has been on display thus far and he has done a far better job at coming down with the football in tight windows and using his size to his advantage.
Moreover, the connection between him and rookie signal-caller C.J. Stroud has been one of the main storylines of Houston Texans camp, with the two players routinely making plays during the team portion of practice. If Stroud wins the starting quarterback job over incumbent Davis Mills, this connection could massively benefit the Texans offense at large.
The Houston Texans are in desperate need of a primary wide receiver. While veteran Robert Woods holds that title as of writing due in large part to his experience and proven performance, Collins could very well become a primary competitor for targets if the connection between him and Stroud continues to develop.
At worst, with the way that Collins has been performing this training camp, a third-year improvement is still very much in the cards. I fully expect with a new offensive scheme and signal caller that Collins will easily be able to top his previous career highs in both receiving yards (481) and touchdowns (2).