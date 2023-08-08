Four Houston Texans players who raised their stock in training camp
By Brett Hawn
Derek Stingley Jr.
A first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Derek Stingley Jr. was widely expected to be a dominant presence in the secondary from day one, especially after the Houston Texans opted to select him ahead of fellow corner Sauce Gardner. Instead, Stingley Jr.’s rookie season was a mixed bag.
A slow acclimation process and injuries limited the young defensive back to nine contests last season. However, Stingley Jr. quickly proved what he could become with his play down the stretch.
Though he only finished the campaign with one interception, Stingley’s coverage in the second half of the season resembled that of a tight blanket, offering hope that a year two breakout could be on the horizon in 2023.
So far in training camp, Stingley Jr. has upped his game, routinely blanketing Texans receivers with solid technique and footwork while playing with a lot more poise and confidence. These showings and increased confidence further reinforce the notion of the young corner being a leader in Houston’s secondary. With the unit being looked at as one of the team’s strengths, Stingley Jr. is a huge reason why.
Barring health, Stingley Jr. is a player to look out for on the Houston Texans this upcoming season.