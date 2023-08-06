3 Houston Texans starters who could be benched with a bad camp
- C.J. Stroud still has a lot to prove
- Robert Woods is battling it out on the Texans' depth chart
- Denzel Perryman can't afford to struggle at all
The Houston Texans are in the middle of their training camp and at this point depth charts are starting to come into focus. However, these are far from being set in stone as there is plenty of training camp left along with three preseason games.
Over the next three weeks, these are three players who could be considered a starter but with a bad training camp lose their spot considering the depth and talent at the position.
C.J. Stroud
While C.J. Stroud was not named the starting quarterback, like fellow rookie quarterback Bryce Young with the Carolina Panthers, it is almost assumed that the second overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft should be the starter.
However, Stroud won't be just handed the job and last year's starter, Davis Mills, is going to make him earn that spot. The former third-round pick has looked pretty good through training camp while Stroud has struggled at times.
This isn't overly surprising considering Mills is entering Year 3 while Stroud has yet to take an NFL snap. However, if Davis Mills continues this trend it wouldn't be overly surprising if he is the starter in Week 1.