Former Houston Texans defensive tackle Cedric Killings passes after long bout with cancer
By Brett Hawn
The Houston Texans community mourns its second loss in the last week. Former defensive tackle Cedric Killings has passed away at the age of 45 following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer according to KHOU.
Killings appeared in six contests over two seasons with the Houston Texans before a fractured vertebra ended his NFL career in 2007. The former NFL defensive end appeared in five total NFL seasons, playing one season a piece with the San Fransisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, and the then Washington Redskins.
Killings had an exceptional collegiate career, being named a three-time All-American Carson Newman per KWTX-TV’s Joe Ashley. His efforts resulted in an induction to the South Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame and Carson Newman’s Hall of Fame.
Killings is survived by his three children and his wife Shavon, who took to Facebook to express the tough news.
Former teammate Travis Johnson posted this following the announcement of Killings’ passing.
Killings’ alma mater Carson-Newman released this statement.
You never know which day is going to be your last. Give a hug to your loved ones and cherish every moment you get to spend with them. From all of us here at Toro Times, we offer our condolences to Killings’ friends and family in this time of hardship. Rest in peace, Cedric Killings. The Houston Texans community will never forget you.