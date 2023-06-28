Former Houston Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett passes in a tragic drowning accident
Ryan Mallett, former NFL quarterback, and now high school football coach has died at the young age of 35, in an apparent drowning accident at a beach in Destin, Florida. Mallett was pulled from the waters and was not breathing. He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased.
Mallett played for a handful of teams throughout his seven-year NFL career, one of which was the Houston Texans. He was traded by the New England Patriots, who drafted him in the third round of the 2011 draft, to the Texans on August 2014.
Mallett would spend the next couple of years with the Texans before being released from the team in 2015. Mallett played in parts of two seasons, totaling nine games, including six starts. After his release from the Texans, he joined the Baltimore Ravens, where he remained for three more years, before retiring after the 2017 season.
Mallett was coaching high school football in White Hall, an Arkansas school district and they recently put out this statement.
"It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett, Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers."- White Hall school district
During Mallett's collegiate career at Arkansas, where he played for two seasons after transferring from Michigan, he totaled nearly 7,500 passing yards and 62 touchdowns. In 2010, he had his finest season, throwing for 3,869 yards, and 32 touchdowns, with only 12 interceptions, and completing 64.7 percent of his passes. He also finished seventh in Heisman voting that season.
An interesting fact about Mallett's NFL career is his first ever touchdown pass was not to a running back or wide receiver, but to newly inducted Texans' Ring of Honor, J.J. Watt, who took to Twitter to express his feelings.
Pat McAfee also posted about this tragic loss.
Life is too short and you never know when the end is upon us. Make the most of life, not only for yourself but for those around you as well. From all of us at Toro Times, our condolences to his friends and family. Rest in peace, Ryan Mallett.