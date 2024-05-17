Everything you need to know about the Houston Texans' Prime Time games
By Chad Porto
The Houston Texans made the biggest moves they're going to make this offseason, now all that's left is to train, practice, and charge forward into the regular season. A regular season full of possibilities and expectations. Not the least of which is improving on the season that came before. A tall order by any and all means.
Asking C.J. Stroud to be better than he was as a rookie is a huge ask. Asking this defense to be more efficient is a huge ask. Asking this season to be better than the last; well, is a huge ask. The competition is going to be better. The teams have more film on the Texans so there's going to be fewer surprises.
Due to the expectations that the Texans carry, they are being rewarded with far more national exposure than ever before. Six national games to be exact. Two games on Sunday, followed by one Monday Night game, a Thursday Night game, one game on Saturday, and the last being on Wednesday.
Setting a brand new franchise record. So when, where, and how can you watch these games? Well, we're here to help.
Week 2 -Home vs. the Chicago Bears
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2024
NBC at 8:20 PM ET
Week 9 - Away at the New York Jets
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024
Prime Video at 8:15 ET
Week 10 - Home vs. Detroit Lions
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2024
NBC at 8:20 PM ET
Week 11 - Away at the Dallas Cowboys
Monday, Nov. 18, 2024
ESPN at 8:15 ET
Week 16 -Away at the Kansas City Chiefs
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024
NBC at 1:00 PM ET
Week 17 - Home vs. the Baltimore Ravens
Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024
Netflix at 4:30 PM ET
The Houston Texans have a grand opportunity to improve their image this season. Not just raising the expectations from a possible playoff team to a serious playoff contender, but also shaking off over 20 years of mediocrity in the process. This is among the better teams the Texans have ever had, and they have a serious opportunity to change their perception as a franchise for years to come.
They just have to deliver on these nationally televised games. They have to play well and hopefully win a majority of them. Considering five of the teams they're facing have playoff aspirations of their own, and the sixth has the number one overall draft picks from the 2024 NFL Draft, this will be a very trying schedule.
But who's to say the Texans can't in fact pull it off?