Did the Houston Texans miss out on Justin Simmons?
While the Houston Texans don’t have a glaring need for the Safety position, there’s still a need that must be filled soon. Recently, Bleacher Report brought up the idea of Justin Simmons signing with the Texans, and if Jalen Pitre moves into a Nickel role, that would’ve been a perfect addition to secure the secondary. However, Simmons signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday and the Texans are left with more questions. So, did they miss out on Justin Simmons?
Pitre has been learning a new position in training camp, and it’s sparked questions about who will fill his role next to Jimmie Ward. Houston just drafted Calen Bullock in the third round, but the team may be looking for a more experienced veteran to take his spot, and that’s where Justin Simmons would’ve come in. Adding Simmons to a secondary that already has Derek Stingley Jr, Jalen Pitre, and rookie Kamari Lassiter would’ve been the icing on the cake to take the Texans' defense over the top.
The Texans have $17.7M in cap space, according to Spotrac. Atlanta signed Simmons to an $8M deal, so if they wanted to sign the All-Pro Safety, they had more than enough money to beat out the Falcons offer. Simmons, entering his ninth season in the league, is still one of the best Safeties in football. Totaling 70 tackles, two forced fumbles, eight passes defended, and three interceptions in 2023, earning himself another All-Pro selection at 30.
The Texans would be wise to deploy a three Safety look, with Pitre either in the box or lined up at Nickel, but the question remains. Who fills his spot? They have the rookie Bullock who can step in, but he may not be ready for that role yet. Houston doesn’t have anyone after Bullock to step in and start, so they’d have to look outside the building.
After Bullock, the Texans don’t have much depth behind the starters. With Lonnie Johnson, M.J. Stewart, Brandon Hill, and Eric Murray as the only other Safeties in the building, the Texans would be wise to look at any available players, whether by trade or free agency. If Houston is truly looking for a new Safety, there’s not a lot available. Veterans Micah Hyde, who’s coming off of multiple neck injuries during his time with the Buffalo Bills, and Justin Evans, who spent last year as a backup with the Philadelphia Eagles are the best available Safeties.
The Texans may wait until the last preseason game to see who becomes available. Last year we saw multiple defensive backs around the league get moved on cutdown day, including Isaiah Simmons going from the Arizona Cardinals to the New York Giants. If a team makes a young Safety on his rookie deal available, it would make sense for the Texans to trade a late-round draft pick to secure the position. Houston may have missed out on Simmons, but there’s still time to add a Safety and ensure it doesn’t become an issue late in the season.