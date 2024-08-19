Did the Houston Texans miss an opportunity with Justin Simmons and Stephon Glimore?
By Chad Porto
The three biggest areas of obvious need for the Houston Texans were the defensive tackle, cornerback, and safety positions. There were glaring needs at all three spots, especially defensive tackle, and not nearly as much at corner. Yet, the cornerbacks were overhauled, and the defensive tackles were given a 34-year-old defensive end in Denico Autry.
To make matters a bit more complicated, the cornerbacks were overhauled, but not necessarily improved upon. The unit may be better than it was in 2023, and maybe dramatically so, but the biggest name acquired in the offseason was Jeff Okudah, a player's bust. The safety spot needed help, but at worst they were a subpar duo last year and at best they're average players. Yet, improvements were available.
Two of which, only recently became unavailable. The Texans could've had the duel former All-Pros in cornerback Stephon Gilmore and safety Justin Simmons and would've been the best players coming in at either position within the team. Save for, in Gilmore's case, for Derek Stingley Jr.
With such obvious upgrades on the market, and guys like Simmons expressing an interest in Houston, the team failed to land either man, moves that may have bit the Texans in the rear. Right now, neither the cornerbacks nor safeties are playing lights out in the preseason. Guys are either playing up to their expectations or just below them. None of them are dominating the other side of the ball.
Now, part of the issue is most of the defensive players aren't playing that long, so we're not getting an accurate read on how they could do in an actual game. That said, most of these guys aren't rookies and have game tape on them already. So it's fair to say that in the cases of Myles Bryant, Okudah, and Jimmie Ward, we know what to expect from them in 2024, which is more of the same from 2023.
That may be enough to win it all, but having guys who could've improved the quality of play would've been a good thing for the Texans. Yes, Simmons and Gilmore aren't young. Simmons is 30, and Gilmore's on the verge of turning 34. Yet, both are coming off of good seasons in 2023, so it's hard to say that signing them wouldn't have been a good thing for the Texans.
Instead, the Texans missed out, and Simmons ended up in Atlanta with the Falcons, while Gilmore just went to the Minnesota Vikings.